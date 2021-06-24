Northern Trust Corp Purchases 30,432 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,214,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.66% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $91,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.59. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $131.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $793,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,793,591.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $397,229.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,901 shares of company stock worth $5,471,874 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

