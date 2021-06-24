Northern Trust Corp Purchases 8,322 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.79% of Black Knight worth $91,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Black Knight by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,164 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Black Knight by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,320,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,656,000 after purchasing an additional 228,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,473,000 after purchasing an additional 80,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,001,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Black Knight by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,360,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,190,000 after purchasing an additional 577,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

BKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.