Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 973,408 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,091 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Cree worth $105,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 17.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

CREE stock opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.73. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CREE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.46.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

