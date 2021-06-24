Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Rio Tinto Group worth $104,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIO stock opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.28. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $104.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.61.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

