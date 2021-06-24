Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.32% of Atlassian worth $90,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TEAM. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

Shares of TEAM opened at $267.49 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $270.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.21, a P/E/G ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.58.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

