Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,181 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,181 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.47% of Silicon Laboratories worth $93,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $1,891,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sumit Sadana acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $144.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.71. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.92.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

