Northern Trust Corp Sells 29,774 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,774 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.49% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $91,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 35,145 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 556,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after buying an additional 193,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 30,121 shares in the last quarter.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $381,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,432.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,663 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,131 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

BJ opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.77. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

