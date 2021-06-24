Northern Trust Corp Sells 74,986 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,261,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,986 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of NiSource worth $102,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,624,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,307,000 after purchasing an additional 296,033 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 50.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 425,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 143,220 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in NiSource by 298.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 190,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 142,705 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 41.4% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 981,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 287,219 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NI. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.06, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.31. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

