Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1,343.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,211 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,849 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $93.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,257. The company has a market capitalization of $212.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.14.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

