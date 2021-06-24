Nuance Communications (NUAN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN):

6/24/2021 – Nuance Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Nuance Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/15/2021 – Nuance Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Nuance Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/27/2021 – Nuance Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/26/2021 – Nuance Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others. "

5/17/2021 – Nuance Communications had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Nuance Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $60.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Nuance Communications was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:NUAN remained flat at $$54.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 77,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,568,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.46. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,724.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $6,372,108.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at $961,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 399,732 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,006. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,667,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 729.0% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 372,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 327,649 shares in the last quarter.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

