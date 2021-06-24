Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Trading 28.7% Lower Over Last Week

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $11.56 million and $210,569.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00055325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00020555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.67 or 0.00602382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00040543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00077421 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

