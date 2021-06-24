Nucleus Vision Price Down 17.4% Over Last Week (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $12.43 million and $658,339.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00054184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00020667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.74 or 0.00600652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00039531 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.