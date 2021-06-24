NULS (NULS) Trading 23.7% Lower This Week

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. NULS has a total market capitalization of $37.62 million and approximately $24.98 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001093 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NULS has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00046564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00164733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00098612 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,436.68 or 0.99672000 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

