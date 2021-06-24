NuVista Energy (NVA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NuVista Energy (TSE: NVA):

6/21/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$4.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.00 to C$4.25.

6/10/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – NuVista Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – NuVista Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$3.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at C$3.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82. The stock has a market cap of C$837.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.61 and a 1 year high of C$3.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.72.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$151.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 11,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 167,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

