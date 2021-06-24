NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $715.00 to $875.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $776.68 and last traded at $768.79, with a volume of 63087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $762.29.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.23.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,804 shares of company stock worth $59,453,020. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $478.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $637.68.

NVIDIA shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

