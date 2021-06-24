Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Down 23.5% This Week

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $82.05 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0547 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001243 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002197 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

