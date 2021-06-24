Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Market Capitalization Achieves $220.27 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $220.27 million and approximately $11.15 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001248 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 504,799,357 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

