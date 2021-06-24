Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Up 10.6%

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) were up 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.36. Approximately 625,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 66,866,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Several analysts recently commented on OCGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 4.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $329,001.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,591 shares in the company, valued at $536,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 854,241 shares of company stock worth $9,988,495 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ocugen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ocugen by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

