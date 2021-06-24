ODUWA (OWC) Trading 20.7% Lower This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $15,613.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001167 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,298.92 or 0.99693139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00030161 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00058263 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000831 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

