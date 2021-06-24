Offshift (XFT) Price Reaches $0.97 on Major Exchanges

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last week, Offshift has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $108,480.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,000.50 or 0.99832546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00030118 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00058191 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000820 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,330,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

