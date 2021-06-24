OIN Finance Market Cap Reaches $3.86 Million (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded down 37.4% against the dollar. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $256,489.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,841,649 coins. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

