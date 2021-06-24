Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,102,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,332,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 57,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $1,394,976.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,014 shares of company stock worth $1,848,636. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $160,929,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,211,000 after buying an additional 768,311 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $35,646,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 656,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

