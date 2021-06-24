Omnitude Market Capitalization Tops $227,546.05 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded down 57.3% against the dollar. Omnitude has a total market cap of $227,546.05 and approximately $177,264.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omnitude alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00055021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00020914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.55 or 0.00603694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00039486 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.