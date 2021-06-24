Omnitude Reaches Market Cap of $214,032.56 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Omnitude has traded down 61.1% against the dollar. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $214,032.56 and approximately $213,606.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00055602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00020669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.41 or 0.00604871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00040739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00077321 BTC.

About Omnitude

ECOM is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

