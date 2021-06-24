OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.48. OncoSec Medical shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 63,146 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market cap of $132.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.25.

In related news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China purchased 1,691,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,836,730.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $12,590,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $3,065,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 111,151 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 59,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

