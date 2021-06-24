Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.94

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.94 and last traded at $74.94, with a volume of 568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.48.

ONEXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Onex from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 79.87% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter.

Onex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

