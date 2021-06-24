Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,366,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,914 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.46% of Oportun Financial worth $49,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Oportun Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 831,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.36. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $22.90.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.13 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

