Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,530,131 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,843 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.9% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Oracle worth $247,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,004 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $370,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.83. 174,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,533,846. The stock has a market cap of $224.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $53.54 and a 52-week high of $85.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.88.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,232,500 shares of company stock worth $488,666,850. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

