Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.73. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 1,083,046 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45. The company has a market cap of $84.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.30.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
