Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.73. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 1,083,046 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45. The company has a market cap of $84.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.30.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGEN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oragenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Oragenics by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 101,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50,395 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Oragenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Oragenics by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 121,992 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oragenics by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 161,437 shares during the period. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

