Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,503,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395,053 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.01% of Orchid Island Capital worth $51,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORC. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 23.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,410 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

ORC opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.31. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $6.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORC. Jonestrading reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

