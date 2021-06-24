Orchid (OXT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $40.94 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Orchid has a market cap of $174.48 million and approximately $40.94 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00054599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00020728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.95 or 0.00598290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00039267 BTC.

Orchid is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 683,329,583 coins. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

