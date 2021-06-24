Origin Dollar (OUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.91 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $8.91 million and $69,515.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00046786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00101436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00163434 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003027 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,741.59 or 0.99734233 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

