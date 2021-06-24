Orion Acquisition (NASDAQ:OHPA) Shares Up 1.4%

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 1,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 21,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Orion Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:OHPA)

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

