OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 989,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.04% of OrthoPediatrics worth $48,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.95. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $66.64.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,155. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $296,241.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,209 shares of company stock worth $760,263. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

