OST (OST) Trading Down 34.2% This Week

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One OST coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. OST has a total market cap of $8.49 million and $2.54 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OST has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OST Coin Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

