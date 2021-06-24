Oxen Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00003097 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $58.18 million and approximately $78,557.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,404.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,006.87 or 0.05833158 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.93 or 0.01426941 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.62 or 0.00394190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00122699 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.74 or 0.00641599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.42 or 0.00384898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007229 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00038838 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,604,438 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

