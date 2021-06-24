Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB) Insider Purchases 2,235 Shares

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB) insider Siyamak Rasty acquired 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,288 ($16.83) per share, for a total transaction of £28,786.80 ($37,610.14).

OXB stock traded down GBX 46 ($0.60) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,841. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -166.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,123.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. Oxford Biomedica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 700.37 ($9.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,348 ($17.61).

A number of research firms recently commented on OXB. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their target price on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,330 ($17.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

