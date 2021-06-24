PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.40 Billion

Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will report $5.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.44 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $22.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.76 billion to $22.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.55 billion to $25.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

Shares of PCAR opened at $87.74 on Thursday. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $71.61 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

