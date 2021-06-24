PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Howard Wilson Sells 6,830 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Howard Wilson sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $308,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Howard Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Howard Wilson sold 22,440 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total transaction of $933,279.60.

Shares of PD traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.81. 123,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,800. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 66.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in PagerDuty by 119.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 21.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 208,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 36,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

