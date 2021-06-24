PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Sells $117,907.20 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Dave Justice sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $117,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dave Justice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $71,405.80.

PD stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.81. 123,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 1.30.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PD. CIBC raised their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen started coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

