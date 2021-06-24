Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.62 Million

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for $14.93 or 0.00043123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00054483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.82 or 0.00608734 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00040089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

BUNNY is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

