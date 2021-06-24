Pangolin (PNG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $589,838.00

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00003435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a total market cap of $25.37 million and $589,838.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pangolin has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00046564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00164733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00098612 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,436.68 or 0.99672000 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars.

