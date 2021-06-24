Pangolin (PNG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.37 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00003435 BTC on major exchanges. Pangolin has a market cap of $25.37 million and approximately $589,838.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00046564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00164733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00098612 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,436.68 or 0.99672000 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

