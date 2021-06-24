Pantos (PAN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $54,190.00

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last week, Pantos has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One Pantos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges. Pantos has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $54,190.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00046173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00098589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00162112 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003002 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,016.63 or 1.00161650 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,478,346 coins. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Pantos Coin Trading

