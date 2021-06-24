Pantos Trading Down 22.4% Over Last Week (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Pantos has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pantos coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges. Pantos has a market cap of $3.31 million and $27,078.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pantos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00047782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00107680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00169003 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,063.72 or 1.00006954 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,478,346 coins. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.