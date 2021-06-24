Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $486.34 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will report $486.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $477.00 million to $495.00 million. Papa John’s International posted sales of $460.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

PZZA opened at $104.89 on Thursday. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $110.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

