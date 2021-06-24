Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.48.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

POU stock opened at C$16.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.87. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.48 and a 52 week high of C$16.76.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$209.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 1.5399998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

