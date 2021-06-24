ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.25. ParkerVision shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 19,415 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

