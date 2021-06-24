ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Shares of ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.25. ParkerVision shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 19,415 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

ParkerVision Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ParkerVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkerVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.