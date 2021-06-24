Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on PKIUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Parkland from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

PKIUF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $32.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,064. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.51. Parkland has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

