Particl (PART) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.53 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 24th. Particl has a total market capitalization of $11.53 million and $5,341.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 38.1% lower against the dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00003383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006848 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.50 or 0.00361116 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,828,644 coins and its circulating supply is 9,804,768 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

